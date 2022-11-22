India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: Check online streaming details and all you want to know from the match at McLean Park in Napier.

After the T20I opener was washed out, there was finally a result as India beat New Zealand in the second game at Mount Manganui on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show for India as he hit a breathtaking century. Now, the hosts would look to level the series at Napier in the third and final T20I on Tuesday. Eyes would also be on Umran Malik to see if the pacer gets picked in the XI on his birthday.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website in India.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, November 22.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will take place at McLean Park in Napier.

What time will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will start at 12:00 PM (IST).

Squads:

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.