New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson for the 4th T20I against India on Friday with a shoulder injury ruling the skipper out of the match. New Zealand cricket stated that Williamson hurt his left AC joint while fielding, during the super-over loss in Hamilton on Wednesday night. Tim Southee will be the stand-in captain in Williamson’s absence.

“Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4,” New Zealand Cricket’s official handle BlackCaps tweeted.

The news comes as a big blow for New Zealand, who have already lost the series and are trailing 0-3. Williamson has been in sublime form for them, smashing 95 off 48 in the previous T20I in Hamilton. Notably, it was his treatment of India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, that made headlines. Williamson took Bumrah for three fours in an over to give New Zealand a strong chance in the chase. Even during the Super Over, after a quiet first two balls, Williamson had smoked Bumrah for a six and a four.

The absence of Williamson could lead to Tom Bruce getting the nod as his replacement, while fast bowler Daryl Mitchell could make way for allrounder Colin de Grandhomme, who is being rested. Blackcaps management is hopeful Williamson will be back on board for the final match of the series, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.