India have been put in to bat first in the 4th T20I in Wellington after New Zealand won the toss and opted to field. There was a slight change in the two captains with Tim Southee walking out for the toss as a shoulder injury to Kane Williamson has forced him out of the match.

Virat Kohli revealed that India have made three changes to their playing XI from Hamilton. With the series already in the bag, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested, making the way for Sanju Samson – who Kohli said will be opening the innings along with KL Rahul – Navdeep Saini and offspinner Washington Sundar.

Samson last played for India on January 10, during the third T20I against Sri Lanka where he hit a first-ball six and was dismissed off the next. Saini, who last featured in the ODIs against Australia, will be playing his first match of the tour. Sundar featured in all three T20Is against Sri Lanka earlier this month and took three wickets.

“The track should stay good throughout, we need to keep in mind the short square boundaries,” Kohli said at the toss. “We need to set totals and we’ve done that twice this series, and done it well. The Super Over win was a massive confidence booster in the year of the World Cup for us. Sanju Samson will open today.”

Southee provided an update on Williamson and the changes to his side. “Kane’s got a niggle in his shoulder. He dived and fell awkwardly in Seddon Park. I don’t think it’s major. He should be alright in a couple of days,” he said.

“We showed a lot of improvement from the two games at Eden Park. We need to keep improving, keep doing the small things right. It’s just small improvements. Tom Bruce comes in for Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell comes in for Kane.”

Teams

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett