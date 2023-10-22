Home

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Ind Vs Nz ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 21 in Dharamshala

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 21: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs NZ, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 21st: India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other for match number 21 in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Team India is currently on a winning streak as they’ve beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the marquee event so far. Likewise, New Zealand are also on a winning streak, having beaten England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, occupying the top spot in the standings. India and New Zealand will be facing each other at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. This will be going to be the 4th ODI World Cup 2023 match at this venue. As Hardik Pandya suffered an injury last time around, the Men in Blue might field Mohammad Shami in the playing XI.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs NZ Dream11 Team:

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Matt Henry

IND vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

NZ: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.cr

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

