India vs New Zealand: With rain playing spoilsport, it could have been a lousy day but fans on social media made most of it. They, as usual, got creative on Twitter with stunning memes and jokes. From heavy rain to drizzle and then covers brought in and taken-off, Trent Bridge saw it all on a gloomy, rainy day at Nottingham. ICC not only faced flak for poor scheduling but also for not having a backup plan. Die-hard fans vented their anger on social media in the form of memes.

Here are the best of memes from the match between India vs New Zealand that got washed out:

@BCCI disappointment for all Indian fan due to weather..😢#ind VS nz pic.twitter.com/Ne28xgpjfr — Ajay paikra (@Ajaypaikra13) June 13, 2019

#INDvsNZ #CWC19 Fans : Worst WC ever. ICC should have focused more on management. ICC : pic.twitter.com/ywRNhyKZkb — Ankita Mondal (@valANKyrie) June 13, 2019

Cricket fans: Hey, ICC we have waited for 4 years for CWC, please select a venue with cricket friendly weather.#INDvsNZ #CWC19

*Le ICC:- pic.twitter.com/ksre0wBep9 — Happy S (@PunnErr) June 13, 2019

“The pitch is fine but just because we’ve had lot of rain in recent days, so we want to give it some time. Yes, player safety is important and it’s early in the tournament, so we got to consider all these things. It’s a damp kind of day with no wind or sun. We have to sit and wait for things to dry. It’s (pitch) got to be reasonable to play an international game of cricket. There will be areas that shall be more damp than others. As we speak, we can feel some drops, so I reckon there’s more rain around. We’ve got those 75 minutes (that can be added) and maybe a shortened game. There’s a lot of time and we shall have to wait. Seems like a slow-drying day,” said Paul Reiffel.