Ranchi: Harshal Patel, A 30-year-old Fast bowler from Haryana is all set to play for the first time representing India in the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand at Ranchi on Friday. Harshal will play in place in Mohammed Siraj, who got injured in the previous game. Harshal received his cap from former Indian pacer and commentator, Ajit Agarkar.

Harshal was pushing the door for a long time after giving match-winning performances in IPL 2021 and also kept performing for Haryana. The 30-year-old picked up 52 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, proving his success with the red ball as well.

Harshal Patel has played 64 first-class matches and clocked 226 wickets with an average of 23.56. He has 12 5 wickets and 4 10 wickets in first-class cricket. He has played 116 T20s and picked up 138 wickets with an economy under 8. In 57 List A matches, Harshal has 80 wickets.

He can be a valuable asset to the current Indian team. With his terrific mix of cutters and slower balls, he has the capability to fox the batsmen. In the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League, he picked 32 wickets. He even picked a 4-wicket haul and a 5 wicket haul in the tournament.

It is noteworthy that he is one of the oldest cricketers to represent India in T20 Internationals. Patel (30y and 361d) has joined an elite list of cricketers to debut after the age of 30.

Oldest T20I debutants for India:

38y and 232d – Rahul Dravid

33y and 221d – Sachin Tendulkar

31y and 177d – Sreenath Aravid

31y and 44d – Stuart Binny

31y and 39d – Murali Kartik