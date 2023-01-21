Home

If India manage to beat New Zealand, the hosts will face Belgium in the Hockey World Cup 2023 quarterfinals. Check live streaming details of IND vs NZ crossover match.

India need to beat New Zealand to advance into Hockey World Cup quarterfinals. (Image: HI)

Bhubaneswar: India would look to address their attacking woes when they take on New Zealand in the crossover round of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium for a place in the last-eight stage on Sunday.

India needed to beat Wales by a margin of eight goals in their final group encounter to top Pool D and qualify directly for the quarterfinals. But the hosts could only notch up a 4-2 win on Thursday.

The Black Sticks finished third in Pool C with a win and two losses. Currently ranked 12th in the world as against India’s sixth position, New Zealand have also not done anything extraordinary in the tournament.

The home side definitely would start as favourites in front of an expected jampacked Kalinga Stadium. However, India will be missing key midfielder Hardik Singh, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after he failed to recover from his hamstring injury.

Hardik’s absence is a big setback for India because if they manage to beat New Zealand, the hosts will be pitted against defending champions Belgium in the quarterfinals. In the absence of Hardik, the performance of Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep will be key for the hosts.

Head-To-Head

India had beaten New Zealand twice (4-3 and 7-4) in October-November last year during the FIH Pro League at the same stadium. Historically, the two sides had played 44 matches against each other and India had won 24 of them while losing 15. Five games were drawn. The last time New Zealand beat India was a 2-1 win in 2019.

When and where India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match to be played?

India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match will be payed at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 7 PM IST on Sunday (January 22).

Which channels will telecast India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match?

The India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network channels.

Where to get live streaming details of India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match?

Live streaming of India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match will be available on Disney+ hotstar.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh.

New Zealand: Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison.