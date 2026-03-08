Home

India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ in India online and on TV channel

IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Team India will be aiming to win a record-setting third title when they take on New Zealand in final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sanju Samson at a training session ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: It has all come down to two teams – India and New Zealand – after 54 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 as the two go head-to-head in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. One team is two-time winner as well as the defending champion, while the other has never claimed crown in the 19-year history of the tournament. Whichever team wins the title, history will definitely be created in Ahmedabad come Sunday night.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side are peaking just at the right time in the T20 World Cup 2026 after a hiccup along the way when they crashed to a 76-run loss in their opening Super 8 match against South Africa at this same venue. The co-hosts have won their remaining ‘do-or-die’ contests with ease, along the way beating former champions like West Indies and England.

One man who has stood tall for India is Sanju Samson – ignored for first half of the tournament but now the team’s biggest ace in the pack. Samson is in golden form with 97 not out and 89 in the last two games and although he has played only 4 games, the new Chennai Super Kings recruit has already been shortlisted by the ICC for the ‘Player of the Tournament’. Another match-winning show in the final will be enough to walk away with the prize for Samson.

India, though, will need to overcome two huge jinx – one is winning a title at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the other is beating New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav didn’t even want to remember the 2023 ODI World Cup final on November 19. “That’s over sir, it’s been 3 years, sir. Now T20 is here,” the Indian captain said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“We’ve been preparing for this stage really well. It started two years back and its journey and the circle has come to the same stadium again where we left in 2023. Hopefully play some good cricket, be courageous in tough situations. That’s a simple message to the team,” he added.

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand have also taken a long road to the final, after losing their final Super 8 game against England and then had to wait for Pakistan’s last match against Sri Lanka to learn about their fate. But in the semifinal against South Africa, the Black Caps were unbeatable led by Finn Allen’s 33-ball century and made themselves firm title-contenders heading into the final.

“I wouldn’t mind winning a trophy but yeah I think – you look at this group and the groups that have been in the past we are pretty consistent in these tournaments because we try not get overruled by the situation or opponents, we just go out there and do our thing as a unit. It’s been no different this time. And again, it’s going to be obviously a challenge. Everyone knows we’re probably not the favorites, But we don’t mind,” Santner said in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

One last session before the biggest game of the tournament. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup FINAL | #INDvNZ | SUN, 8th MAR, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/chZgIetw49 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final…

When is India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will take place on Sunday, March 8.

Where is India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final start?

The India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final in India?

The India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham/Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

