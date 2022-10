India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming

After a close finish against host Australia in their previous warm-up match, Team India take on New Zealand in the second warm-up game before the second Super-12 stage commences.

When is the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match is on Wednesday, October 19.

Where is the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will happen at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match on TV in India?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be telecasted at the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match on the internet in India?