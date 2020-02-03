Following another unsavoury incident at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui – New Zealand Cricket has banned a cricket fan, reportedly of Indian descent, for unleashing a tirade of abuse at a commentator after the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

According to a report in ‘stuff.co.nz’, the 24-year-old fan was evicted from the stadium for misbehaving with an Indian commentator after the final T20I match. The latter’s denial for an autograph seems to be the reason which instigated the unruly fan.

The fan was arrested by police for trespass around 10.20om (local time) and was escorted out of the stadium by security. The commentator’s identity has not been revealed yet.

NZ cricket has not termed it a ‘racist attack’ as the arrested man is also of Indian descent.

Last month, a spectator from Auckland was banned by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) from attending matches for two years for his racist rant at England fast bowler Jofra Archer during a Test match here in November.

New Zealand Cricket’s public affairs manager Richard Boock said the man would be banned from grounds here for the rest of the home season, though his was not racist abuse.

“At the moment, as far as his future entry to arenas for the rest of the home international summer, any booking he has made has been blocked while we’re assessing what went on and deciding what should happen,” Boock was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

From a turnout of 6250, Boock said 12 fans were evicted from the Bay Oval for unruly behaviour.

Sunday’s match in Mount Maunganui was attended by 6251 spectators as India sweep New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series after winning the final match by seven runs.

While the Friday’s game in Wellington attracted 13,295 fans and was marred by two instances of pitch invasions which halted play briefly.