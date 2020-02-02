

Live Cricket Score of India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 5th T20I, Mount Maunganui, February 2 Match Time

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The final T20I of this five match series between India and New Zealand is here. India have coasted to a 4-0 series lead and there isn’t even an iota of doubt as to what is on their mind – a 5-0 whitewash of the Kiwis, on their soil. Talk about a dominating touring side. With back-to-back Super Over losses, New Zealand don’t have much of a choice than to hope not to choke a chase, provided they bat second and not push the match into the deciding over.

With the likely return of Kane Williamson, the hosts’ middle order could expect some solidity, and with Colin Munro and Tim Siefert putting up half-centuries in the previous match, the batting is beginning to look good. For India it may be the time to keep trying their bench strength. Rishabh Pant was surprisingly left out of the dead rubber, but India may want to give the youngster a chance to regain his confidence.