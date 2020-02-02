Live Updates

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma walks off the field after being retired hurt for 60. He got back up to smash a huge six the ball after he went down, but couldn’t carry on after attempting a reverse hit. Shivam Dube walks in

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Uh oh! Rohit Sharma is down in the ground. He seems to have done some harm to his left calf muscle while pinching a single. The physios are looking after him

  • 1:42 PM IST

    A boundary from Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century off 35 balls. Shreyas Iyer gets under the ball and pulls Tim Southee for a six over deep fine leg. The over India needed. 14 off it as they score reaches 131 for 2 in 16

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Excellent, excellent stuff as New Zealand continue to apply pressure. Iyer finally connects one as the ball sails over sweeper cover. A boundary after 18 balls for India. Tom Bruce almost pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch but was unable to hold on. India 117 for 2; last five overs coming up.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    Four DOT balls in a row from Bennett followed by two singles. Iyer struggling to rotate strike, or go big. New Zealand are pulling things back remarkably. India 106/2 in 14 overs. Surely, Rohit needs to go big with the last six overs remaining

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Very good over from Santner, just gives away three. Shreyas Iyer almost runs himself out but survives. Rohit Sharma struggling to keep strike. India 104 for 2 after 13

  • 1:25 PM IST

    OUT! Leading Edge and KL Rahul has to depart for 45. Hamish Bennett breaks through for New Zealand. Just trying to guide the ball away on the leg side but the ball lobs off the outside half if his bat for Santner to take another catch – his fifth in two matches. Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a boundary to bring up India’s 100. 12 overs gone, India 101 for 2

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Rohit goes down the wicket and connects his second six in three balls. He and Rahul have added 86 off 57 and with nine wickets in hand, India would definitely be eyeing more than 180. After 11 overs, they are 94 for 1

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Long hop from Santner and Rohit smokes it over deep midwicket before Rahul finishes the over with a boundary behind. We’re halfway through the innings and India are moving along nicely to reach 84 for 1

  • 1:13 PM IST

    First boundary for India in three overs. Sodhi drops it slightly short and Rohit slaps it over the infield for a boundary despite his hand coming off the bat. The pair has now added 62 off 56 as India reach 69 for 1 after nine overs

Live Cricket Score of India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 5th T20I, Mount Maunganui, February 2 Match Time

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Related Stories

The final T20I of this five match series between India and New Zealand is here. India have coasted to a 4-0 series lead and there isn’t even an iota of doubt as to what is on their mind – a 5-0 whitewash of the Kiwis, on their soil. Talk about a dominating touring side. With back-to-back Super Over losses, New Zealand don’t have much of a choice than to hope not to choke a chase, provided they bat second and not push the match into the deciding over.

With the likely return of Kane Williamson, the hosts’ middle order could expect some solidity, and with Colin Munro and Tim Siefert putting up half-centuries in the previous match, the batting is beginning to look good. For India it may be the time to keep trying their bench strength. Rishabh Pant was surprisingly left out of the dead rubber, but India may want to give the youngster a chance to regain his confidence.