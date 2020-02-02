Live Updates

  • 3:17 PM IST
    Most expensive over by an Indian in T20Is

    – 34 by Shivam Dube v NZ Mount Maunganui 2020
    – 32 by Stuart Binny v WI Lauderhill 2016
    – 26 by Suresh Raina v SA Johannesburg 2012
  • 3:12 PM IST

    An over to remember for New Zealand, and one to forget for Shivam Dube: Ross Taylor tucks into Shuvam Dube, taking him for 34 in his first over. Four sixes, one four and a NO-BALL. This could well be the turning point of the match. Playing his 100th T20I, Taylor has brought the required rate down to less than 7. New Zealand are now in this – just 64 needed off 57

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Siefert survives a run out chance, barely makes it going for the second as the third umpire declared him not out, with the bat just making the crease. He follows it with a four towards deep midwicket to take New Zealand to 64/3 after nine

  • 3:02 PM IST

    What a save from Samson. Saved six runs there. A long hop from Thakur and Taylor went for his trademark leg-side heave. The ball seemed to be heading over the ropes but Samson at deep midwicket leaped in the air, caught the ball, and realising that the motion would take him over the rope, threw the ball back in to complete an outstanding save. New Zealand 55/3 in 8

  • 2:54 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal gives just three off his first over. The required rate has climbed up to 9.23 an over and if India, especially spinners, can make New Zealand to just work around in singles, they’d sail through to win. New Zealand 44 for 3 in 7 overs.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    End of Over 6, New Zealand 41 for 3: After Thakur, now Navdeep Saini gives away a couple of freebies allowing Ross Taylor to hit consecutive boundaries. Nine off it

  • 2:48 PM IST

    Shardul Thakur starts with an expensive over – 10 off it. Drifts down leg allowing Taylor to glance a boundary and later bangs one in short for Tim Siefert to play a ferocious cut. New Zealand 32/3 after five

  • 2:36 PM IST

    RUN OUT! Brilliant work from KL Rahul, credit to Sanju Samson for holding the ball and having the patience to throw it to Rahul, who successfully smashes the stumps, Tom Bruce has to depart run out for nought. New Zealand in all sorts of trouble, 17/3 in 3.2 overs.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    BOWLED! So, after conceding a SIX and a BOUNDARY, Washington Sundar bounces back to clean up Munro for 15, New Zealand once again on the backfoot early in the match.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    SIX! Sundar will continue, and Colin Munro cashes in on the opportunity, and slogs it over mid-wicket.

Live Cricket Score of India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 5th T20I, Mount Maunganui, February 2 Match Time

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The final T20I of this five match series between India and New Zealand is here. India have coasted to a 4-0 series lead and there isn’t even an iota of doubt as to what is on their mind – a 5-0 whitewash of the Kiwis, on their soil. Talk about a dominating touring side. With back-to-back Super Over losses, New Zealand don’t have much of a choice than to hope not to choke a chase, provided they bat second and not push the match into the deciding over.

With the likely return of Kane Williamson, the hosts’ middle order could expect some solidity, and with Colin Munro and Tim Siefert putting up half-centuries in the previous match, the batting is beginning to look good. For India it may be the time to keep trying their bench strength. Rishabh Pant was surprisingly left out of the dead rubber, but India may want to give the youngster a chance to regain his confidence.