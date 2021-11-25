India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket 1st Test

India and New Zealand gear up for the first Test match, starting today in Kanpur. The two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Notably, New Zealand beat India at home (2-0) in 2020 and then tasted success once again in the Test Championship final 2019-21 cycle. Here are the details of India vs New Zealand – when and where to watch IND vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming match online and on TV in India.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Former Selector Jatin Paranjpe Hails Shreyas Iyer, Says He is an Attacking Red-Ball Player

IND vs NZ Live Streaming 1st Test Match Today

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test will start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test will take place on Thursday – November 25. The match will start at 9.30 AM IST. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Green Park at 9.30 AM IST November 25 Thursday

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st Test take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test will take place at Green Park, Kanpur. Also Read - Zaheer Khan Gives Hilarious Take on Rohit Sharma's Luck at Toss in New Zealand T20Is

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test live TV telecast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming online in India?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar and JIOTV app in India.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson.