Here are the details of When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 live cricket match online and on TV. Virat Kohli-led India will start their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as they on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches. The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot. KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order. Favourites to win the coveted World Cup, Team India look very well balanced side on paper and boasts off enough arsenal to reach the business end of the tournament. You can watch live World Cup warm-up match live coverage on Star Sports Network and online on Hotstar.

Meanwhile, the battle between India and New Zealand will also be a match-up between two fairly experienced and potent pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coverage of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand at the Kennington Oval, London:

When is the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played on May 25, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand be played?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand begin?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live broadcast the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand?

The live TV broadcast of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch free live cricket streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand?

The live streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be available on Hotstar.

What are the probable XIs of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand?

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi.

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand (From): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.