India vs New Zealand Live Streaming WTC Final Day 4

Southampton: Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final is going to be very crucial for both the teams as Indian pacers will be in desperate search of wickets while New Zealand look to take a formidable lead. At the moment, New Zealand are trailing India by 116 runs but they have eight wickets in hand and skipper Kane Williamson is in the middle alongside veteran Ross Taylor. For India Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma have managed to take a wicket each. Also Read - Day 4 Southampton Weather Forecast Today WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 21, Monday: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl

The excitement of the World Test Championship Final continues as the India vs New Zealand Test entering its fourth day.

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 will be played on June 21, Monday

The WTC Final Day 4 India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 will start at 3:00 PM IST.

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 will not be telecasted in India

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult