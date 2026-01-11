  • Home
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Highlights: KL Rahul finishes in style, guides India to secure thrilling win vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI highlights: KL Rahul remains unbeaten on 29 as India chase down 301 with an over to spare, sealing a thrilling win against New Zealand.

Published date india.com Updated: January 11, 2026 9:53 PM IST
India secured four-wicket win over New Zealand in 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara

New Delhi: India chased down the target of 301, and secured four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara, with Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill leading the way through composed half-centuries. Kohli achieved massive landmarks during his innings, becoming the fastest batter to reach 28,000 international runs and moving past Kumar Sangakkara to climb to second on the all-time run-scorers list across formats.

Earlier, New Zealand put up a competitive 300/8 in their 50 overs after India opted to bowl in the first men’s international at the Kotambi Stadium. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls laid a solid platform with a 117-run opening stand, before Daryl Mitchell’s fluent 84 guided the visitors past the 300-run mark. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana claimed two wickets each, with Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav also among the wickets.

  • Jan 11, 2026 9:40 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: KL Rahul smashed 4, 4, 6 to seal a thrilling 4-wicket win for India.

  • Jan 11, 2026 9:19 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score:Wicket no.6, Harshit Rana got caught by Mitchell Hay off Kristian Clarke’s ball. He took India closer to the target as he scored two boundaries and one six. Washington Sundar joins KL Rahul. Ind are 279/6 after 46.2 overs.

  • Jan 11, 2026 8:49 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: Another blow for India, Shreyas gets bowled off Kyle Jamieson’s delivery. He missed his fifty by just one runs, he scored 49 off 47 ball, which included four boundaries and one six. Harshit Rana joins KL Rahul at the crease. Ind are 242/5 after 41/1 over

  • Jan 11, 2026 8:43 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: India lose two-wickets in quick succession. Ravindra Jadeja gets caught by Kristian Clarke off Kyle Jamieson’s ball. KL Rahul joins Shreyas Iyer at the crease. IND are 239/4 after 40 overs, needs 61 runs to win

  • Jan 11, 2026 8:36 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: WICKET! Virat Kohli missed his well-deserved century as he got caught by Michael Bracewell off Jamieson’s delivery. He scored 93 off 91 balls, which included eight boundaries and one six. Ind are 234/3 after 39.1 over

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:42 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: India two down, Shubman Gill get caught by Glenn Phillips off Adithya Ashok’s ball. Gill scored 56 off 71 deliveries, which included three boundaries and two sixes. Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli at the crease. Ind are 158/2 after 26.3 overs.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:33 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill has smahed his 16th ODI fifty, reaching his half-century off 67 deliveries. IND are 145/1 after 25.1 over, needs 155 runs to win

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:24 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: Virat Kohli has has scored his 77th half-century in ODI cricket, reaching his 50 off 44 deliveries. He also surpassed Sri Lanka‘s legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkaras tally of 28,016 runs. Ind are 130/1 after 21.4 overs.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:11 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: India has crossed the 100-run mark, Kohli and Gill has stitched 74-run partnership for the second wicket. Kohli is nearing is half-century, while Gill is currently at 36. Ind are 113/1 after 18 overs, need 191 to win

  • Jan 11, 2026 6:51 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Score: Virat Kohli moves past 28,000 international runs after smashing a four. He is currently playing at 28 off 22 balls. India are 77/1 after 13 overs.

