Home

Sports

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Highlights: KL Rahul finishes in style, guides India to secure thrilling win vs New Zealand

live

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Highlights: KL Rahul finishes in style, guides India to secure thrilling win vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI highlights: KL Rahul remains unbeaten on 29 as India chase down 301 with an over to spare, sealing a thrilling win against New Zealand.

India secured four-wicket win over New Zealand in 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara

New Delhi: India chased down the target of 301, and secured four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara, with Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill leading the way through composed half-centuries. Kohli achieved massive landmarks during his innings, becoming the fastest batter to reach 28,000 international runs and moving past Kumar Sangakkara to climb to second on the all-time run-scorers list across formats.

Earlier, New Zealand put up a competitive 300/8 in their 50 overs after India opted to bowl in the first men’s international at the Kotambi Stadium. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls laid a solid platform with a 117-run opening stand, before Daryl Mitchell’s fluent 84 guided the visitors past the 300-run mark. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana claimed two wickets each, with Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav also among the wickets.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Highlights-

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.