India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill-led India look to seal unassailable series lead in Rajkot

IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill-led India will look to seal unassailable series lead against Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot

New Delhi: Shubman Gill-led India will take on Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand in the second ODI at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium as they look to seal the three-match series. After a thrilling four-wicket win in the opener at Vadodara. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning in the ODI format, will be eager to continue their red-hot form momentum.

However, India face a slight problem with Washington Sundar ruled out due to a rib injury. All eyes will be on who replaces him in the playing XI, with Nitish Kumar Reddy emerging as a strong candidate. While Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad, the team management is likely to go with a player who can contribute with both bat and ball.

