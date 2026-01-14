  • Home
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill-led India look to seal unassailable series lead in Rajkot

IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill-led India will look to seal unassailable series lead against Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot

Published date india.com Updated: January 14, 2026 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Shubman Gill-led India will take on Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand in the second ODI at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium as they look to seal the three-match series. After a thrilling four-wicket win in the opener at Vadodara. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning in the ODI format, will be eager to continue their red-hot form momentum.

However, India face a slight problem with Washington Sundar ruled out due to a rib injury. All eyes will be on who replaces him in the playing XI, with Nitish Kumar Reddy emerging as a strong candidate. While Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad, the team management is likely to go with a player who can contribute with both bat and ball.

  • Jan 14, 2026 2:37 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill has smashed his second consecutive half-century in the ongoing Ind vs NZ ODI series. He has scored 51 off 50 balls so far. Ind are 89/1 after 16 overs

  • Jan 14, 2026 2:29 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: WICKET! Rohit Sharma gt caught by Will Young off Kristian Clarke’s delivery. He scored 24 off 38 balls, which included four boundaries. Virat Kohli joins Shubman Gill at the crease. Ind are 70/1 after 12.2 overs

  • Jan 14, 2026 2:26 PM IST

  • Jan 14, 2026 2:10 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score:India has crossed the 50-run mark. Both Gill and Rohit has pushed the Kiwis at the book foot with their explosive batting. Gill is currently at 30 while Rohit is at 21. Ind are 55/0 after 9 overs

  • Jan 14, 2026 2:01 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are finally finding their rhythm as they settle at the crease. Rohit is currently 19, while Shubman is 10. India are 31/0 after 7 overs

  • Jan 14, 2026 1:39 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Both Kyle Jamieson and Foulkes have started with tight spell as India managed to scored only 1 run in 2 overs.

  • Jan 14, 2026 1:31 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have stepped onto the field to open for India in the 2nd ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. Kyle Jamieson will begin the proceedings.

  • Jan 14, 2026 1:27 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma, who failed to deliver in the 1st ODI vs New Zealand will be keen to regain his top form in the second ODI after showing encouraging signs in the series opener. Although he looked fluent at the crease, the Indian skipper was unable to convert his start.

  • Jan 14, 2026 1:09 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy comes in place of Washington Sundar. India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    Jayden Lennox will make his debut. New Zealand’s Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson
  • Jan 14, 2026 1:01 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand won the toss, elected to bowl first

