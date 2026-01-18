  • Home
live

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill-led India aim to seal series in Indore, all eyes on Kohli and Rohit

ND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill-led India are set to lock horns against Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand in a do-or-die match at Holkar Stadium in Indore

New Delhi: The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is set for a series decider as the teams clash in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. With the series level at 1-1, the winner of this match will seal the series.

India secured a four-wicket win in the opening ODI at Vadodara. Chasing 301, Virat Kohli led from the front with a fluent 93 off 91 balls, while KL Rahul stayed unbeaten on 29 to guide India to victory with an over remaining.

New Zealand made a solid comeback in the second ODI at Rajkot. KL Rahul once again stood tall for India, and samshed an unbeaten 112 to help the hosts post 285. But Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out powered the Black Caps to a comfortable seven-wicket win, levelling the series.

The focus now shifts to Indore, where New Zealand will aim to secure their first-ever ODI series win in India, following their historic Test series triumph in 2024. India, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their strong record against the Kiwis at home.

Live Updates

  • Jan 18, 2026 1:31 PM IST

    Devon Conway and Henry Nicholas has stepped onto the field to open the innings for New Zealand in the series decider at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Arshdeep Singh begins the proceedings.

  • Jan 18, 2026 1:11 PM IST

    New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

  • Jan 18, 2026 1:10 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score: India is going with one change as Arshdeep Singh replaces Prasidh Krishna

    India’a Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
  • Jan 18, 2026 1:02 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill-led India won the toss, elected to bowl first

  • Jan 18, 2026 12:58 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score: India may give Arshdeep Singh an opportunity in the series decider, while the batting line-up is likely to stay unchanged. All eyes will also be on Nitish Kumar Reddy, who will be looking to bounce back after struggling since his century at the MCG during the BGT over a year ago.

  • Jan 18, 2026 12:51 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Captain Shubman Gill has been in a fine form and has scored two fifties, but he has been unable to convert them into hundreds. He is just 70 runs short of becoming the second-fastest batter to reach 3,000 ODI runs. The Indian opener has scored 2,930 runs in 60 innings and needs a big knock in the Indore decider to equal Hashim Amla, who achieved the milestone in 57 innings.

  • Jan 18, 2026 12:43 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Talking about the head-to-head, India and New Zealand have played 122 ODIs against each other so far. India hold the edge with 63 wins, while New Zealand have emerged 51 times. Eight games ended with no result.

  • Jan 18, 2026 12:40 PM IST

    Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand will be aiming to secure their first-ever ODI series win in India, building on the momentum of their historic Test series triumph in 2024. The Kiwis have failed in all seven previous attempts. The Black Caps have managed only nine victories in 41 ODIs on Indian soil.

  • Jan 18, 2026 12:36 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the thirsd ODI between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Stadikum in Indore. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

