India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Highlights: Arshdeep Singh’s fifer and Ishan Kishan’s ton powers India to 4-1 series win

live

Published date india.com Updated: January 31, 2026 11:14 PM IST
By Sruti Thakur | Edited by Sruti Thakur
New Delhi:  Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand are set to clash in the fifth and final T20I at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield Stadium, with both sides aiming to finish the series on a high. India have already secured the series by winning the first three matches, while New Zealand will look to carry the winning momentum to the fifth and final clash. Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams fine-tune their strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Live Updates

  • Jan 31, 2026 10:41 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: India secured a commanding 46-run victory for India, as the hosts clinched the series 4-1 against New Zealand. India’s impressive run in T20I cricket continues, and the result will give them a timely confidence ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to start on February 7

  • Jan 31, 2026 10:30 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Rinku Singh picked up the final wicket of New Zealand as Ish Sodhi was caught by Arshdeep Singh after scoring 33 off 15 balls.

  • Jan 31, 2026 10:15 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Five wicket-haul for Arshdeep Singh, dismisses Daryl Mitchell. He scored 26 off 12 balls, which included two fours and two sixes. Lockie Ferguson joins Ish Sodhi at the crease. NZ are 181/8 after 16 overs.

  • Jan 31, 2026 10:07 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Wicket no. 6! Bevon Jacobs got bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. He scored 7 off 11 balls. Kyle Jamieson joins Daryl Mitchell a the crease. NZ are 168/6 after 14.1 overs.

  • Jan 31, 2026 9:53 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates Arshdeep Singh strikes again, dismisses skipper Mitchell Santner for a golden duck. Bevon Jacobs joins Daryl Mitchell at the crease. NZ are 137/5 after 11.5 overs.

  • Jan 31, 2026 9:50 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Rachin Ravindra departs at 30, got caught by Axar Patel off Arshdeep Singh’s delivery. He samshed two fours and two sixes. Mitchell Santner joins Daryl Mitchell at the crease. NZ are 137/4 after 11.1 overs

  • Jan 31, 2026 9:46 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Wicket no.3! Glenn Phillips got caught by Rinku Singh off Axar Patel’s delivery. He scored seven off 6 balls. Daryl Mitchell joins Rachin Ravinda at the crease. NZ are 131/1 after 10.3 overs.

  • Jan 31, 2026 9:38 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Finn Allen got caught by Rinku Singh off Axar Patel. He played an impactful knock of 80 off 38 balls, which included eight boundaries and six sixes. Glenn Phillips joins Rachin Ravindra. NZ are 123/2 after 9.2 over.

  • Jan 31, 2026 9:25 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Finn Allen is leading from the front as he reached his half-cnetury off 22 deliveries, which included six fours and two sixes. NZ are 79/1 after 6 overs.

  • Jan 31, 2026 8:59 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates: First shock has been given to New Zealand as Tim Seifert got caught by Hardik Pandya off Arshdeep Singh delivery. He scored only 5 runs off 3 balls. Rachin Ravindra joins Finn Allen joins Rachin Rvaindra. NZ are 17/1 after 1 over

