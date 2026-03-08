Home

India vs New Zealand Final Match ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side set sights on record third title at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand Final Match ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Team India will be up against Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India will go up against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand Final Match ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Team India will look to create history as they face off against New Zealand in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. No defending champion has managed to win back-to-back titles in 19-year history of this ICC tournament and if Suryakumar Yadav’s can beat the Black Caps they will become first-ever side to achieve this feat.

Apart from this no team has won the T20 World Cup at home and India can achieve this rare achievement as well since they are the co-hosts of the tournament. Unlike the 2024 campaign, the home team had a few hiccups on the way but have only lost one out of their 8 matches so far – their only defeat since losing the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match.

They, however, run into their ‘bogey team’ in the final as they have never beaten New Zealand in their three attempts in T20 World Cup so far. The last meeting between the two teams took place in T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, when the Black Caps hammered India by eight wickets to send them packing from league stages. New Zealand had went on to take part in the final in 2021 edition as well, losing to Australia.

The 2026 final will be clash of two heavyweight at the top with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma leading the charge for India and Finn Allen and Tim Seifert in explosive form for New Zealand. But once again the man who can make the difference could be Jasprit Bumrah – just like he had done in the 2024 final for Rohit Sharma’s side.

India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma/Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham/Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand Final Match ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

