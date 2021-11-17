Jaipur: India’s home season will be underway with the impending three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The series opener will be played in Jaipur on November 17. Meanwhile, Ranchi and Kolkata will play host to the next two T20Is on November 19 and 21 respectively. New Zealand recently handed India an eight-wicket defeat in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand match on online and on TV.Also Read - India vs New Zealand T20Is - Who Will Win? Peter Fulton Reckons Rohit Sharma-Led Side Will Lose 1-2

When is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on Wednesday, November 17 in India. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan Debut Likely as Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era Begins

What is the timing of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will start at 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - IND v NZ: Tim Southee Has Such Great Leadership Qualities, Says Brendon McCullum

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match being played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne.

