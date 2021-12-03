Mumbai: India were left frustrated in their efforts to come out on top of their first Test with New Zealand as their excellent bowling unit pushed the tourists all the way on the final day but it was not to be as they could not take the elusive 20th wicket needed to claim the win. Shreyas Iyer was impressive with the bat having notched a century in the opening innings while Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel finished with six wickets apiece as they shone with the ball and while some players did fail to perform, there are unlikely to be many changes to the side for this clash. New Zealand’s rearguard action held firm to claim a draw from their opening clash with India but they know they will need to be better if they are to come out on top of this second and deciding Test match. The Blackcaps stuttered with the bat on the final day with plenty of their big names failing to fire and some lacklustre efforts could result in a couple of changes, especially with the pitch set to be very different to the one played on in Kanpur. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand match on online and on TV.Also Read - Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch MUN vs ARS Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

When is the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on Wednesday, December 3 in India. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Wankhede Stadium at 9.30 AM IST December 3 Friday

What is the timing of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Also Read - IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Women Scorers to Assist in Scoring Duties

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match ?

The India vs New Zealand match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha/ KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee/Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.