Dubai: Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game on Sunday. Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right. It won't be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India having also lost to Pakistan in their opening game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand match on online and on TV.

When is the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on Sunday, October 31 in India.

What is the timing of the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match being played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The India vs New Zealand match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.