Test opener Mayank Agarwal has been named as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma for the three-match ODI series starting Wednesday. BCCI confirmed the news as they also announced the 16-member team for the Test series.

Rohit was ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand on Monday after sustaining a calf injury in the first innings of the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.

While in Tests, Prithvi Shaw and Jasprit Bumrah return to the Test squad while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Punjab batsman Shubman Gill will replace Rohit at the top.

“Shubman Gill will replace injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand,” a report in the Indian Express quoted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday evening.

Delhi-pacer Navdeep Saini, who has been impressive in limited-overs cricket, has been rewarded with a place in the Test squad.

Meanwhile, Bumrah also returns to the Test fold after being out of action during the home season. He last played a Test against West Indies in Kingston in August last year. With doubt over Ishan’t fitness, Bumrah will shoulder the responsibility of India’s bowling spearhead.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).