India vs New Zealand: Rain interrupted play at Manchester after 46.1 overs with India in the driver’s seat. The rain started around 6.31 pm IST (2.01 pm local time). There is a window of two hours – overs will start getting deducted from 8:31. This also means if overs are docked, thanks to Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) things will become difficult for the Men in Blue. The rulebook says that each team has to play 20 overs. The cut-off time for the match is 12.30 am IST (8.01 local time).

The Reserve Day comes into effect only if the match cannot be finished on the original match day using every possible method (i.e. using the DLS method).

If the match is not completed on an original day, it starts at the same time the next day.

If New Zealand’s innings concludes here, the 46-over target for India will to be 237. If India’s innings is reduced to 20 overs, the target will be 148.

The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2019

Information 🚨 – In the event of poor weather for example, steps will be taken to be able to finish the match that day e.g. reducing the number of overs down to the minimum of 20 overs per team needed to achieve a result, or by extending the match by up to 120 min. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2019

Earlier, slower bouncers, cutters and the knuckle balls ruled the roost as the Indian bowlers showed why they are considered one of the best in world cricket at present. Even as the team management surprised many by deciding to drop the in-form Mohammad Shami, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya showed that they were up for the challenge.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored a fighting 95-ball 67 even as the Kiwi batsmen found the going extremely tough on the slow wicket on offer.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, M.S. Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah