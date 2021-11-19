New Delhi: India’s new era got off to a perfect start, as Rahul Dravid’s men saw off New Zealand by 5 Wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. It was a much needed victory for the Men in Blue after a dismal T20 World Cup in UAE. Rohit Sharma will savour this win for a long time as it is his first win as T20 captain for the National team.Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Deepak Chahar Bags Rs 1 Lakh With Epic Stare Off

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as Man of the Match and was helped by Rishabh Pant's gutsy knock of 17 towards the end of the match.

India's primary keeper, Rishabh Pant was part of an unique co-incidence while playing against New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the 1st T20. The Delhi Capitals skipper came down to bat at no. 4 and scored 17 off 17 deliveries while wearing the Number 17 jersey. His connection with '17' doesn't stop here, as he made his international debut in the shortest format of the game back in 2017.

Pant has proven himself to be a worthy first-choice wicket-keeper batsman who is fluent in scoring runs and an asset behind the stumps.

But lately he failed to impress former Pakistan international, Inzamam-ul-Haq, who expected the Delhi man to emulate India legend MS Dhoni.

“I had a lot of expectations from Rishabh Pant. The way he has performed in the last two years, I rated him highly. I saw him play in Australia, then against England when they toured India earlier this year. The conditions he played in. I thought that like Dhoni, when the top order fails, he makes up for it at the bottom. I felt that Pant is that sort of player. But during the World Cup, he didn’t live up to my expectations,” Inzamam said at his YouTube channel.

“He appeared under pressure. Earlier as well, he has been under pressure but he always used to hit his way out of it. So lately, he hasn’t lived up to my expectations. He scored 17 off 17 but having said that, he is a treat to watch. He must have realized it and I’m certain he will improve his game,” he added.