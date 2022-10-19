AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Game

It is likely that rain could play spoilsport during India’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. This would not be good news for both sides who would have liked to have taken the field one last time before the mega event starts.Also Read - LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Chakabva Perishes, Windies Get Breakthrough

So far, India has played 3 warm-up matches, winning two of them — once against Western Australia XI and the other against Australia. They lost to Western Australia in their second warm-up match at Perth. Also Read - SCO vs IRE Highlights, T20 WC 2022: Dockrell-Campher Power Ireland To 6-wicket Win

New Zealand, on the other hand, played one warm-up match against South Africa which they lost by 9 wickets. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be hoping that the Kiwis get some wind underneath their wings ahead of their clash with hosts Australia in their first match on October 22. Also Read - KL Rahul's Form Is Very Beneficial For Team India: Sanjay Bangar