It is likely that rain could play spoilsport during India’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. This would not be good news for both sides who would have liked to have taken the field one last time before the mega event starts.Also Read - LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Chakabva Perishes, Windies Get Breakthrough

So far, India has played 3 warm-up matches, winning two of them — once against Western Australia XI and the other against Australia. They lost to Western Australia in their second warm-up match at Perth. Also Read - SCO vs IRE Highlights, T20 WC 2022: Dockrell-Campher Power Ireland To 6-wicket Win

New Zealand, on the other hand, played one warm-up match against South Africa which they lost by 9 wickets. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be hoping that the Kiwis get some wind underneath their wings ahead of their clash with hosts Australia in their first match on October 22. Also Read - KL Rahul's Form Is Very Beneficial For Team India: Sanjay Bangar

Live Updates

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: The match has been called off due to rain. Now, India will play the T20 World Cup 2022 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest T20 World Cup 2022 updates.

  • 2:06 PM IST

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: He has continued his good showing since India landed in Australia in early October, making a patient 74 in the second practice match against Western Australia XI in Perth and followed it up with 57 in a warm-up match against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: It will be interesting to see how KL Rahul bats against New Zealand. He was in a smashing form against Australia. India will be expecting the same kind of intent from him against Pakistan on 23rd.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: If the rain clears out soon, India can try out their bowling combinations. Harshal or Shami – that is the question. Mohammed Shami looks like a certainity against Pakistan just on the basis of what he did against Australia in the 20th over.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: It would be interesting to see Shami bowling again after his game-changing over against Australia.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates: The umpires will also take into account the safety of the players as the outfield would be wet and the chances of an injury would be high.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates: As expected, eyes would be on the skies as India would be hoping to get some more game time ahead of the Sunday blockbuster against Pakistan.

  • 12:46 PM IST

  • 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: So, there you go, rain has forced a delayed start at Brisbane. The cut-off time for a five-over-a-side game is 3:16 PM.