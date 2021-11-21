New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma is in excellent form having scored 48 and 55 in the two games he has played in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand so far. These two knocks have now left him on the verge of setting a record in T20 Internationals in India, which would make him surpass former T20 captain Virat Kohli.Also Read - India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20I Match: Prediction, Preview, Team News - Where to Watch IND vs NZ - All You Need to Know About Today's T20

So far Rohit has 103 runs in two games and has reached 3141 runs in around 118 match T20I match. He is now just 87 runs behind Kohli’s tally of 3227 runs to become the leading T20Is run-scorer in India.

Earlier on Friday, Rohit's inning of 55 helped him equal Kohli's record of most 50 plus scores or more in T20I cricket.

In the same match, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill overtook Kohli to become the player to score the most runs in T20 Internationals. His has a tally of 3248 runs in 107 innings.

With the series already in the bag, Rohit is now aiming to win the last T20 match of the series in Kolkata to end the first series on a high as India’s full-time T20 captain. Kohli, former T20 captain, stepped down at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE which he announced prior to the T20 World cup.

India won the first match of the series against New Zealand by five wickets in Jaipur and was followed by a seven-wicket win at Ranchi, which helped the hosts to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Inputs from HT