Brisbane: It is likely that rain could play spoilsport during India’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. This would not be good news for both sides who would have liked to have taken the field one last time before the mega event starts. Even Pakistan was playing Afghanistan in Brisbane and the match was halted due to rain. There are forecasts of rain throughout the day and that will surely not be good news for the fans.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Game: Rain Threat LOOMS

So far, India has played 3 warm-up matches, winning two of them — once against Western Australia XI and the other against Australia. They lost to Western Australia in their second warm-up match at Perth. Also Read - LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Dockrell-Campher Keep Ireland Afloat In Chase

New Zealand, on the other hand, played one warm-up match against South Africa which they lost by 9 wickets. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be hoping that the Kiwis get some wind underneath their wings ahead of their clash with hosts Australia in their first match on October 22. Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | Pak vs Afg, Warm-up Game: Match Called OFF

ND vs NZ Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand Squad: New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult.