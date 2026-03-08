Home

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ahmedabad Weather Prediction: Who will win TROPHY if game is WASHED OUT at Narendra Modi Stadium

Will rain or wet weather play a major role in the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday?

Team India will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India are getting ready to create history as they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Indians have won this title twice and are going an unprecedented third crown which no other team has managed to do in this tournament.

India are also trying to become the first side to defend their title and also win the crown at home, since they are the co-hosts of the tournament along with Sri Lanka. One thing on every fan’s mind will be the weather in Ahmedabad for Sunday evening’s title clash.

Fans can expect as very hot start to Final day with the maximum temperature around 41 degree Celsius during day time. By evening when the game will begin, the temperature is expected to come down to around 28 degree Celsius for the toss at 630pm IST and start of the game at around 7pm IST.

ICC have kept Reserve Day in place for T20 World Cup 2026 final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have kept the provision for a Reserve Day for both the semifinals and the final. According to the ICC regulations, if both teams can’t play out a maximum of 10 overs each due to rain, the match will continue on Reserve Day, which is Monday, March 9. The game will begin on the Reserve Day from where it was stopped on the original match day.

Cricket fans will remember that the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand was finished on the Reserve Day due to rain on the original match day.

What will happen if T20 World Cup 2026 final is washed out

If the T20 World Cup 2026 final is washed out due to rain or abandoned on both the match day as well as the Reserve Day, then both India and New Zealand will be declared as the joint-winners of the tournament.

This decision has been taken by the ICC in case of total wash-out in the final. It should be remembered that the IPL 2023 final was won by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on the Reserve Day due to heavy rain at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Has an ICC trophy been shared by the teams in final?

There has only been one ICC tournament final which was washed out due to rain – the 2002 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka. Even that final had a provision for a Reserve Day but the match was left incomplete on both the days in Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka were declared as the joint winners when 2002 Champions Trophy was washed out due to heavy rain. However, there is some good news for the fans as there is no prediction for rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Even the humidity will be low at around 23 per cent, making chances for rain totally remote.

Even dew shouldn’t be a major concern in Ahmedabad which means toss is not expected to play a big factor in the game. “Sometimes it (dews) does play a big factor, but at the same time, you have to act on it. If there is a difficult situation, you can’t be doing anything else. But if you have an option, obviously, if you are defending or you are batting, obviously batting has an advantage where there’s dew but during bowling there’s no other option,” Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav explained.

