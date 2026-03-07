Home

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know about title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, TV Timing, Live Streaming, pre-show, how to buy TICKETS

Defending champions Team India will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India are looking to create history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. No team in the history of the tournament has managed to defend their title and Team India are trying to achieve this feat and also become the first-ever team to win the T20 World Cup crown three times.

The defending champions are starting to peak at the right time, led by a resurgent Sanju Samson at the top. The new Chennai Super Kings recruit has been in sensational form with back-to-back scores of 97 not out and 89 in a ‘virtual quarterfinal’ and semifinal against West Indies and England respectively.

But they run into Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand team – a side they have never beaten in the T20 World Cup in three attempts. The Black Caps are also playing in their second final in the tournament and for the first time after the 2021 edition, where they lost to Australia in the title clash.

Here are all the details about the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand…

When will T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand take place?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, March 8.

What time will T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will start at 7pm IST. The toss will take place at 630pm IST.

Will there a pre-show before T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand?

The pre-show before the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will feature famous Latin singer Ricky Martin and Indian stars Sukhbir and Phalguni Phatak and will begin at 530pm onwards.

The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don’t want to miss! ✨#FeelTheThrill… pic.twitter.com/Wi18cfGuFb — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2026

Where will T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand take place?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How can I watch T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand LIVE on TV in India?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand in India?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

How can I buy tickets for T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand?

The tickets for T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand are available on ‘tickets.t20worldcup.com’ website. After clicking on the link, the user will be redirected to a BookMyShow page where by clicking Ahmedabad, the link for booking the tickets of the final will be available. The prices for standard tickets start at Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 while premium categories are as high as Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The hospitality suites are priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000.

Squads for T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

