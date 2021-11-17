Jaipur: After the T20 World Cup debacle, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are ready to start a new chapter in Indian cricket. The new-look Indian team takes on familiar foes New Zealand in a three-match T20I series at home. Ahead of the opening T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday, ex-NZ cricketer Peter Fulton predicted the winner. According to Fulton, he thinks NZ would win the series 2-1.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan Debut Likely as Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era Begins

Now, that is not what one expects considering India is a dominant force at home. It is also surprising that Fulton reckons that a Kane Williamson-less NZ would get the better of the hosts. Also Read - IND v NZ: Tim Southee Has Such Great Leadership Qualities, Says Brendon McCullum

While speaking to the Times of India, Fulton said: “I am sure New Zealand would put on a good show despite the tight and heavy schedule. I am predicting a close series between India and New Zealand. NZ would win 2-1 against India.” Also Read - Turkish Eye: Kohli Posts Sun Kissed Resilience Photo As Rohit-Dravid Era Set To Begin

He also spoke of the key battles to watch out for. As per Fulton, the contest between Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma would be interesting and so will be the battle between Tim Southee and KL Rahul. He also said that Boult and Southee need to keep a lid on Rohit and Rahul during the series.

Hailing Virat Kohli as a world-class player, Fulton credited the ex-T20 captain for taking the Indian team to another level.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.