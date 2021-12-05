Mumbai: India bowled out New Zealand for a mere 62 runs on Day 2 of the second and final test taking place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets in the innings, as the Kiwis were low on technique against a high quality spinner like Ashwin. However, a lot of credit goes to Mohammed Siraj, who knocked out three of New Zealand’s top four batters before Tea. It is noteworthy that Siraj replaced Ishant Sharma who dislocated his finger during the last day of the first test.Also Read - IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Match Today Updates: Mitchell Falls After Fifty; New Zealand Lose Half-a-Side in 540 Chase vs India; Ajaz Patel Claims Historic 14-For at Wankhede

Given his ability to take wickets in the red ball format, former Indian opening batter, Wasim Jaffer feels that Siraj should be a full time member of the Indian Test team, adding that the bowler should India’s third option right after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Also Read - IND v NZ, Second Test: Mayank Agarwal And Shubman Gill to Not Field in Second Innings Due to Injuries

“Definitely. If you pick the top three Indian fast bowlers, Siraj should be up there after Bumrah and Shami,” Jaffer said during a video interaction on ESPNcricinfo after Stumps on Day 2. Also Read - Ind vs NZ: Injured Ajinkya Rahane Getting Back to Fitness, Resumes Training During 2nd Test at Wankhede | WATCH

Since his first test match during India’s tour of Australia 2020/21, Siraj has been India’s revelation in the test format. He has played 9 games so far, taking 30 wickets at an average of 29.40.

Ahead of the second Test, Jaffer urged the management to include him in the Indian XI game for the Mumbai test, adding that the player could be a match winner all the way.

After New Zealand got bowled for a 62, the hosts, in their second innings, have declared their innings at 276/7. New Zealand are 79/3 after 24 overs chasing a massive target of 540 runs.