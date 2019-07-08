India vs New Zealand Weather Report:

After finishing the league stages on top of the pile, Team India is all set to take on ‘underdogs’ New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The first World Cup semifinal will be played between India and New Zealand at the iconic Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester. Both teams will face each other for the first time in the tournament as their league game on June 13 in Nottingham called off without a ball being bowled.

Weather Report for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 1st Semifinal:

As Virat Kohli and Co. gear up for the big challenge against spirited Kiwis, there are chances of rain once again playing the spoilsport in the crunch knockout encounter. According to the British Met department, “Most areas on Sunday will be dry with spells of sunshine, the longest of these likely towards the coast. Cloud may bubble up inland to produce a few showers over the hills. Maximum temperature 20 °C.”

However, Monday could experience a chilly start with “cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times” on Tuesday. The forecast also added that there’s a 50% chance of rain at around 10 am local time on Tuesday (July 9) in Manchester. And with the game scheduled to start at 10.30 am, there’s an actual possibility of a late start.

However, unlike league games, ICC has kept an additional ‘reserved day’ for the semifinals and final. But if Rain Gods didn’t allow any kind of play to happen on match day and reserve day then India will automatically qualify for the final as they finished on the higher spot in the points table.

South Africa’s win against Australia in the last league match on Saturday meant Aaron Finch and Co. finished second behind India, with England third and New Zealand fourth. The knockout format is such that the number one team takes on the fourth-placed side and the second-ranked team squares off against the third-ranked outfit.