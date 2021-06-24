New Delhi: The inaugural World Test Championship turned out to be an exciting clash despite the rain playing spoilsport on Day 1 and 4. New Zealand managed to beat India by 8 wickets and were crowned as the winners of the World Test Championship which was played in the span of almost three years. The Indian batsmen let the team down in the summit clash with below-par performances in both innings. Also Read - IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson Reacts After New Zealand's Historic WTC Triumph Over India in Southampton, Credits Big-Hearted Teammates
However, the World Test Championship gave a new lease on life to Test cricket which needed some boost to remain popular with the rise of fast-paced limited-overs formats.
Being the inaugural edition, it was a very special final clash, here is the list of 'The Firsts' from the World Test Championship Final.
- First Ball: The first ball of the World Test Championship Final was bowled by New Zealand’s Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma.
- First Run: Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was the first player to hit a run in WTC Final and he didn’t waste any time to do so. The opening batsman collected three runs on the first ball of the match.
- First Four: The first boundary of the match came on the 34th ball as Shubman Gill slammed Trent Boult for a tremendous four.
- First Wicket: Lanky Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson got the first wicket of the WTC final as he got the better of Rohit Sharma who edged the ball to Southee in the slips.
- First Five-Wicket Haul: Jamieson became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the WTC Final. He finished the first innings with bowling figures of 5/31. While India’s Mohammed Shami failed to claim the fifer and returned with the figure of 4/76 after New Zealand’s first innings.
- First Fifty: Devon Conway became the first batsman to slam a fifty in the mega clash. He scored 54 runs before getting dismissed by Ishant Sharma. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson were unfortunate and missed their half-centuries by just one run.
- First Six: The first maximum of the WTC Final was not hit by any of the premium batsmen but it was New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson who smashed the ball over the boundary line. Jamieson smashed the ball over long-on as it was Shami who faced his wrath.
- First Champions: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to become the inaugural champions of the World Test Championshiop.