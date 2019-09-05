India vs Oman FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Football Match: FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch IND vs OMA TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview:

Eyes would be on Igor Stimac when the Blue Tigers host Oman in their backyard. After a disappointing Intercontinental Cup and King’s Cup, Stimac would realise this is an acid test for him. The Blue Tigers attended a preparatory camp in Goa ahead of the Oman tie.

“We have to play together as a team, and without fear. Getting off to a good start will be really important,” Sandhu said.

“That’s what we do – we play to win. We will play to our strengths, and look to keep the opposition at bay. Hopefully, we can get off to a good start and pick up the maximum points to start off the qualifiers,” he added.

The last encounter between Oman and India was a goalless draw in Abu Dhabi in a friendly game in December 2018.

“Of course, it is good to keep in mind what happened when we last faced Oman. However, it is also important to focus on the job ahead of us. We need to make sure we put on a good show in front of our home crowd in Guwahati,” Sandhu said.

India vs Oman Probable Starting XI

Oman Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Al Rushaidi; Suhail, Al Musalami, Al Braiki, Al Busaidi; Mataz Saleh, Al Hosni; Raed Saleh, Kano, Mohsin; Al Ghassani

India Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet; Kotal, Jhingan, Bheke, Bose; Thapa, Borges; Udanta, Samad, Chhangte; Chhetri

India vs Oman, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Where is India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match being played?

The India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

When is India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match being played?

The India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on September 5.

What time does India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match start?

The India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

On which TV channels will the India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be aired?

The India vs Oman match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match online in India?

The India vs Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live-streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV.