India vs Oman: India captain Sunil Chhetri once again showed why he is considered one of the best striker’s today in football. Chettri got the Blue Tigers in the lead in the 24th-minute of the match. It was Chhetri’s 72nd international goal. It was when Oman’s Abdulaziz Al Ghailani received a yellow card for a tackle against Ashique Kuruniyan. India got the free-kick, which was taken by Brandon Fernandes. Fernandes spotted Chhetri lurking inside the box as he found the Indian skipper making a run inside the 6-yard box. Chhetri got the ball and one-touch was all it took for him to find the back of the net and give India the much-needed lead going into half-time.

Here is the video of Chhetri’s goal:

It was the anticipation from Sunil that made it possible.