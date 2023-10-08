Home

Sports

India vs Pakistan Tickets For ICC World Cup 2023 to go LIVE Today, Check TIMINGS

India vs Pakistan Tickets For ICC World Cup 2023 to go LIVE Today, Check TIMINGS

India vs Pakistan Tickets For ICC World Cup 2023: Here's how you can buy the tickets Online.

USA To Host India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Match; Check Deets

Ahmedabad: We are less than a week away from the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar in which India take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium on October 15. There is already massive buzz around the game as the Pakistan team is traveling to India after seven years. While tickets have been costly and with the demands rising, the Board of Control of Cricket in India would be releasing 14,000 tickets online from 12:00 PM IST. This is the link from where you can purchase the tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Trending Now

“The BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad. The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website,” said BCCI in their media release.

You may like to read

Ahead of the Pakistan clash, Team India will be in one-on-one action against five-time World Champions Australia in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener. The Men in Blue will face the Aussies at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, on October 8.

India is a two-time World Cup winner, having won the trophy in 1983 and 2011. Sunday’s clash will re-start their quest of ending the decade-long global trophy drought. On the other hand, Australia have won the World Cup five times – in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They are also the only side to win three successive ODI World Cup titles and have the knack of being at their best in mega events.

Apart from the trend of host nations winning World Cups in the last three editions, the recent form also is in India’s favour. An Asia Cup triumph in Sri Lanka, followed by beating Australia 2-1 at home last month means Rohit Sharma & Co enter the competition as the top-ranked ODI team and with optimism to do what MS Dhoni-led side did in their 2011 World Cup winning run.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES