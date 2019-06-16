India vs Pakistan: Looks like cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has stirred a controversy! He has blamed the media of ‘milking’ the India-Pakistan rivalry. He says that the same people who felt that India should play Pakistan two months back were branded as ‘anti-nationals’, but now things have changed.

He also highlights the ‘Should India play Pakistan’ debate that was making the rounds after the Pulwama attack. “Just remembering the hyperbole in News Media around ‘Should India Boycott The World Cup game vs Pakistan?’ People/channels who supported that will be sharing the/their platform with guests from across the border today. Jingoism is sold as patriotism everyday,” read his first tweet.

The second part of his tweet read, “Anyone who suggested that India should and will play Pakistan in the World Cup was branded as ‘Anti-National’ a couple of months ago….now, the same people are either ‘making’ plans to watch or ‘milking’ the rivalry.”

His posts were loved by his fans who felt he was right. Here is how they reacted.

I am from across and i have always liked you Mr Akash Chopra. Not as a player but as an analyst and as a realist. — Umair (@Pakistan354) June 16, 2019

Those days, people were making it a issue due to political tension between both countries. Both cricket and foreign relations should be kept separate. Irony is that some people were not able to understand this fact. — Manav Dave (@Manav_Dave_24) June 16, 2019

Having secured convincing wins over South Africa and Australia in their first two matches, the Men in Blue were not even able to get on the field for their third match against the Black Caps which was called off due to rain. Against Pakistan, India has a perfect record as they have won all their six encounters in the previous editions of the showpiece event and thus, Virat Kohli’s men would be brimming with confidence considering their past record against the arch-rivals.