Dhaka: After a dismal outing at the semi finals against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian team will be looking forward to make amends against Pakistan. The Indian team were high on confidence after top performances against Japan (6-0), Bangladesh (9-0) and Pakistan (3-1) after they crashed out against Japan in the semis.Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 Results: Harmanpreet Singh Shines as India Crush Japan 6-0 to Book Semifinal Berth

Indian team is still sitting on top of the points table and players like Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh have been exceptional in the tournament. Here are top five players who can set the bronze medal on fire with their performances.: Also Read - Inter-Department National Hockey: CAG, SAI Make a Winning Start

Harmanpreet Singh: The top scorer of the tournament till now with 7 goals will be India’s hope in securing a win against the arch rival Pakistan. With his aggressive tactics, he can surely up the goals tally in the match. Also Read - There Are Mostly Wrestlers in My Family, Says Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Star Deepika Thakur

Dilpreet Singh: The young Indian forward from Punjab has been India’s second most goal scorer with 5 goals in his purse. His ability to score goals out of nowhere has been a cause of worry for the opposition.

Manpreet Singh: The captain of the Indian hockey team must be looking to leave his mark in the match against Pakistan. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist winner needs to fire in the all important match against the arch rivals.

Pakistan have two players who have featured in the list of top five scorers-

Arshad Hossain – India needs to mark the Pakistani forward well in order to contain Pakistan in the match. Pakistan fans will be looking forward to another impressive performance from him. Other than Arshad, Arfaz is another player who has been among top five scorers in the tournament.

Jonghyun Jang from Korea leads the goals tally with 8, including a hat-trick against Pakistan in the semis.