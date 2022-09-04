Dubai: India take on Pakistan for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup and this time it is at the Super 4 stage. With predictions and speculations doing the rounds on social media, a video of the popular ‘maro mujhe maro’ Pakistan fan surfaced on the internet where he is speaking to former India cricketer Irfan Pathan. Momin Saqib, popularly known as the ‘maro mujhe maro’ guy took to Instagram and shared the clip.Also Read - Beautiful Afghanistan Fangirl Steals Show at Sharjah During Asia Cup Super Four Clash; Check VIRAL Pics

"Glad to meet Irfan Pathan, the best swing bowler India has ever had. Lekin Irfan Bhai, aap maanein ya na maanein, Asia Cup humara hai! @irfanpathan_official," the caption on the video read.

In the video, Momin meets Irfan in the stands and says, “2006 me aapne Pakistan ke khilaf epic ki thi. Bhai kaise ho aap? Mera toh kaam sab theek he.”

Soon, the discussion shifts to the upcoming game between India-Pakistan. Momin asks Irfan about what are his views: “Sunday ke baare me aapko kya lag raha he? Jo Pakistan-India ka Sunday ko match hona he,” he said.

“Repeat hi hoga,” replied Irfan.

Momim cockily asked, “Pichle saal wala?” referring to India’s loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup opener in Dubai. The two burst into laughter before Irfan replied explaining, “Woh ek baar hogaya yaar, baar baar nehi hoga. Abhi ladko ka bhi form aagaya.”