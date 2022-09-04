Dubai: Ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash, there is much debate about the Indian playing XI. Among quite a few selection issues, the wicketkeeper debate is also happening about who gets to play in the XI – will it be Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, or both? Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has picked Karthik over Pant. Hailing Karthik as one of the best finishers in the business, Uthappa said that the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has to be there in the playing XI.Also Read - 'India Only Play in Dubai. Are You Afraid of Going to Sharjah?': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer's Controversial Claim

"If you take out the age factor equation then he is easily one of the tops, in 2-3 best finisher for the country today and who is still playing international cricket so and have done well and is doing well, he has done well in IPL so why shouldn't you be he there. I don't think age should be a criterion if he if you are performing the way he is and much deservedly so he is a part of the squad and I think he should be in the playing 11 no matter what and for me Dinesh Karthik will fit into any 11 in Asia of and in the world, cup happening in Australia," Uthappa said to in a chat with CricketNext.

In India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, Pant did not feature in the playing XI while Karthik did. In the next game against Honk Kong, Pant was picked while Karthik did not get to play.

India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener in Dubai by five wickets and that victory would give them confidence ahead of the Super Four clash. Hardik Pandya, who was the star of the show for India, would be coming back into the side in all probability.