Home

Sports

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match Tickets to go on Sale Tomorrow – Check Price & Time

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match Tickets to go on Sale Tomorrow – Check Price & Time

Asia Cup 2023: All eyes will be on this high-profile game. Some of the biggest stars of world cricket would be featuring in this game.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Ticket (Image: ACC)

Dubai: In less than 24 hours from now, the tickets for the high-octane India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will go on sale tomorrow (August 16). Tickets for the first phase will go on sale from 12 PM PKT. The second phase sales commence at 6:30 PM PKT. This second phase of ticket sales will include the much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on September 2. The tickets are expexted to sell out quickly. All eyes will be on this high-profile game. Some of the biggest stars of world cricket would be featuring in this game. On one side you will see the World No. 1 batter in Babar Azam and on the other, there will be Virat Kohli – who is arguably the best batter of the era.

Trending Now

This is the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by multiple countries. While Pakistan will host four games, the remaining nine games are to be played on Lankan soil. India will be playing all their games in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are the six participating teams of Asia Cup 2023 with all the matches to be played in the 50-over format. Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut, qualified for the tournament after winning the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Six teams have been divided into two groups of three teams each. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Nepal while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan make up Group B. The all-important India vs Pakistan match is on September 2 in Kandy while Colombo will host the final on September 17. Pakistan will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES