India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Live

The 15th match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is set to take place between India and Pakistan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023. (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: India will face off against archrivals, Pakistan, in the final league match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, August 9. The Indian team has already secured their place in the semifinals and they come into this match on the back of three victories and one draw across four matches. They will now look to win this match against Pakistan and stay on top and head into the semi-final with a lot of momentum.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table and have won just the one match in their four matches so far. They have drawn two while they have lost one match so far. Should Pakistan win this match against India, they could well move up to the third spot in the rankings.

For India, Harmanpreet Singh will lead the charge while Muhammad Khan has been the star for Pakistan so far in the competition.

India and Pakistan will meet for the first time since their 1-1 drawn match in Asia Cup 2022. Overall both the sides have met 178 times and here, Pakistan lead India 82-64 in the head-to-head numbers.

Here are the streaming details of India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 9, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can witness this match on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

The most awaited rivalry is here. 🔥 Watch India vs Pakistan as they chase glory at #HeroAsianChampionsTrophy Tune-in to #HeroAsiaChampionsTrophyOnStar | 9TH AUGUST, 8:30 PM onwards | Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD#INDvPAK #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/2igBp1RqXj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 8, 2023

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.

