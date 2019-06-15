India vs Pakistan: It is no secret that noted author Tarak Fatah never misses an opportunity to slam Pakistan. With the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on, he took the opportunity to mock the side again. The author shared a picture featuring Sarfraz Ahmed, Micky Arthur and former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam ul Haq. In the picture, Inzamam is having a hard look at the pitch that will be used for the clash against India. “The @CricketWcup2019 witnesses a bizarre spectacle only Pakistanis can offer. Capt. @SarfarazA_54 Ahmed brings out their 13th Man, a Mullah to bless the pitch for tomorrow’s match against India. Thank you @Sachin_anshu06 for sharing this gem. #INDvsPAK #PAKvsIND #WorldCup2019,” read his post.

The @CricketWcup2019 witnesses a bizarre spectacle only Pakistanis can offer. Capt. @SarfarazA_54 Ahmed brings out their 13th Man, a Mullah to bless the pitch for tomorrow’s match against India. Thank you @Sachin_anshu06 for sharing this gem. #INDvsPAK #PAKvsIND #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/MtpAngKDun — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, it will be an uphill task for the Men in Green to beat India as the Kohli-led side is in astounding form and are yet to be beaten in the ongoing tournament. Also, Pakistan has never defeated India in a 50-over ICC CWC match.

Earlier, during the presser on the eve of the match, Kohli counted the positives and spoke about the atmosphere in the Indian dressing-room ahead of the high-voltage clash. India has started the World Cup 2019 campaign on an emphatic note by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia before sharing the spoils with New Zealand.

In an upbeat mood, Kohli said that they have not discussed anything differently ahead of the clash and they are taking this game like any other match. He also said that the fans get a little too emotional. “I can’t tell the fans to think of the game in a particular manner. For us, we can’t get too emotional. Our mindset is different from fans’. I wouldn’t say it’s easy for fans to think like a player. It’s crucial for us to be absolutely professional,” said Kohli.