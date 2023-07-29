Home

India vs Pakistan Battle At Zim Afro T10, Yusuf Pathan Smashes Mohammad Amir For 24 Runs In Over- WATCH Viral Video

India vs Pakistan Battle At Zim Afro T10, Yusuf Pathan Smashes Mohammad Amir For 24 Runs In Over- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Screengrab)

Harare, July 28: Yusuf Pathan rolled back the years and produced plenty of big hits during his unbeaten half-century knock to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of the Zim Afro T10, after defeating the Durban Qalandars by six wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Harare Sports Club, here on Friday.

Yusuf scored an unbeaten 80 from 26 deliveries as the Buffaloes chased down a record total.

Pathan smashed 24 runs in an over of former Pakistan international Mohammad Amir, which reignited the India-Pakistan rivalry on Zimbabwean soil. The ex India all-rounder hit six maximums and a boundary to annihilate the left-arm speedster. The video of Pathan’s onslaught has gone viral on social media.

Yusuf Pathan smashed 6, 6, 0, 6, 2, 4 in a single over against Amir. What a beast. 🔥pic.twitter.com/8nCf1H8l8c — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2023

Put into bat first, the Durban Qalandars, who had finished top of the table in the league stage, had a slow start, losing the in-form Tim Seifert for 11 in the third over, with the score on 16. Mirza Tahir Baig and Andre Fletcher then changed the gears against the Joburg Buffaloes’ bowling.

While it was Fletcher, who was finding the boundaries with more regularity, Baig ensured he kept the scoreboard moving at his end. The Qalandars’ total soared over the 100-run mark, to stop at 140/4 in their 10 overs.

In response, the Joburg Buffaloes did not quite have the start they needed. Mohammad Hafeez and Tom Banton, both big hitters were looking to tee off from the get-go, as required, but the Qalandars’ bowlers had other ideas.

They tied up the batters with some fantastic bowling, which led to Hafeez (17) becoming the first wicket for the Qalandars. Soon after, Banton (4) was cleaned up by Tayyab Abbas, who would also go on to dismiss the dangerous Will Smeed (16) a little later in the fifth over. At that time the score read 56/3, with the Qalandars well and truly in the ascendancy.

Ravi Bopara could only add 1 to the cause before Tendai Chatara had his number, after which Yusuf Pathan and Mushfiqur Rahim came together, with quite the task on hand.

Yusuf completed his fifty in the 9th over, and then continued to put the long handle to good use, much to the joy of the fans. In the final over, the Buffaloes needed 20 to win with Yusuf going great guns.

The Indian batter was absolutely rolling back the years with a vintage knock, and continued in his merry ways in the final over. He smashed two fours and two sixes and then finished off the game with a boundary to help the Buffaloes storm into the final of the Zim Afro T10.

(With Inputs From IANS)

