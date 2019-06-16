India vs Pakistan: India opener Rohit Sharma was in sublime touch as he brought up his 24th ODI ton against Pakistan at Old Trafford. During his brilliant knock, he hit a six over point region off Hasan Ali. Rohit pounced on a really bad ball and smashed it effortlessly for a six. It was short and wide, Rohit used the pace of the bowler as he cut late, opened the face of the bat to get it over backward point. Indian fans will remember the uppercuts of legends Tendulkar and Sehwag in the 2003 game. Fans are already talking about Sachin Tendulkar’s six off Shoaib Akhtar.
Here is the six off Rohit Sharma:
Here is how fans reacted:
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir