India vs Pakistan: India opener Rohit Sharma was in sublime touch as he brought up his 24th ODI ton against Pakistan at Old Trafford. During his brilliant knock, he hit a six over point region off Hasan Ali. Rohit pounced on a really bad ball and smashed it effortlessly for a six. It was short and wide, Rohit used the pace of the bowler as he cut late, opened the face of the bat to get it over backward point. Indian fans will remember the uppercuts of legends Tendulkar and Sehwag in the 2003 game. Fans are already talking about Sachin Tendulkar’s six off Shoaib Akhtar.

Here is the six off Rohit Sharma:

Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag hit the same six at same spot against same opposition, against same opposition and yes in the world cup 2003.. Rohit just hit the same six in 2019 World Cup #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/Ym9IRm9Aty — Ankush Sharma (@RoyalAnkush_) June 16, 2019

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir