India vs Pakistan: West Indies cricketer has a fondness for India as well as Pakistan. As the two arch-rivals get ready for the much-awaited contest, Gayle gave his fans a glimpse of his special Indo-Pak attire that he will sport on June 16. It is a dress that has shades of flags of both nations. It is rather outlandish but that is something his fans are used to after following him for years. Gayle has friends and well-wishers on both sides of the border, hence it becomes tough for him to pick one. He was diplomatic and his suit is a testament of that. The suit seemed to have been loved by the Cricket World Cup Twitter handle. They retweeted it and the caption read, ” The # UniverseBoss is ready for # INDvPAK.”

Here is how Twitter reacted hilariously to Gayle’s outfit:

The rain will be the winner. — ً (@CFCBrano) June 15, 2019

नीचे बांग्लादेश लटक रहा है । — Titu Mama (@99mohi) June 15, 2019

Rain is ready tooo … ☔☔ pic.twitter.com/1FIlVE1Uoo — Aamir Rajput 🇵🇰 (@aamir_rajpoot07) June 15, 2019

Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Esai in single picture.. 🤣🤣🤣 — Aman Bansal (@AmanBansal4u) June 15, 2019

So Right is the Hand 🖐 and So is India 🇮🇳 #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #CWC19 — Dilbag Koundal (@dilbagkoundal) June 15, 2019

Our pacers are lefties, that’s what it’s signifying 🙂 — Haider (@Ha1d3r1) June 15, 2019

Barish Abhi Se Start Ho Gayi Hy — Atif Shahzad (@AtifShahzaad) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan has never defeated India in a 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup history. India would like to keep the record intact. Rain is expected to intervene at Manchester and fans would hope it stays away.

“I can’t tell the fans to think of the game in a particular manner. For us, we can’t get too emotional. Our mindset is different from fans’. I wouldn’t say it’s easy for fans to think like a player. It’s crucial for us to be absolutely professional,” said Kohli at the presser ahead of the match.