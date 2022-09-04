Sharjah: India head coach Rahul Dravid is a very reserved person. Dravid usually speaks when it is needed and likes to stay away from the limelight. That has been the case with Dravid even when he was an active cricketer. Ahead of the Super Four clash against Pakistan, Dravid addressed the media on Saturday and while describing the Pakistani bowling attack he almost used the term ‘sexy’. Dravid was blushing as he said that it is a four-letter word and starts with ‘S’.Also Read - Irfan Pathan's Reply to 'Maro Mujhe Maro' Guy's Query is SAVAGE | WATCH Viral VIDEO

"I wanted to use the word, but I can't use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can't use it. The point I'm trying to make is… it is a four-letter word that starts with 'S', but ok. We might not look glamorous, but we have got the guys who produce results," Rahul Dravid said during his pre-match press conference.

“The whole purpose of trying to build the squad is that they can play in any conditions. The focus is on tomorrow’s match. I am very confident that we have a really good bowling attack as well. Everyone is very keen to try and achieve many things,” he added.

India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener in Dubai by five wickets and that victory would give them confidence ahead of the Super Four clash. Hardik Pandya, who was the star of the show for India, would be coming back into the side in all probability.